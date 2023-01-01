$15,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-875-0715
2016 BMW K1600
GT GT
Location
Bulletproof Auto Sales
12993 Steeles Ave, Halton Hills, ON L0P 1E0
905-875-0715
$15,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10055469
- Stock #: BMW-54460
- VIN: WB1060106GZY54460
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 31,426 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 BMW K1600GT Sport.
160 HP inline 6 cylinder engine.
Every option including keyless start, remote locking, Dynamic ESA II, Dynamic ABS braking, Xenon adaptive cornering headlight, AM-FM radio, heated seats, heated grips, cruise control, power windshield, BMW navigator 5 integrated GPS unit and Wunderlich engine protection bars.
One owner from new. Service records included.
Sold certified with a full service including two new tires.
** Appointments are mandatory as most of our inventory is stored off site ** Unless stated otherwise all our vehicles come Ontario Safety Certified with a 30 day Dealer guarantee as well as a complimentary Carfax report. There are no hidden fees. Competitive financing rates are available for most of our vehicles and extended warranties are also available through Lubrico Canada. You can find us at 12993 Steeles Avenue, Halton Hills, just west of Trafalgar Road near the Toronto Premium Outlet Mall. Located beside Mississauga, we are easily accessed from the Trafalgar Road exit of Hwy 401. We have been proudly serving the GTA area including Milton, Georgetown, Halton Hills, Acton, Erin, Brampton Mississauga, Toronto, and the surrounding areas for over 20 years. Please visit or website at www.bulletproofauto.ca for videos of our inventory. If we don't have exactly what you're looking for, we will find it. Also please take the time to research our Google and Facebook reviews. We pride ourselves in exceptional customer service and will always strive to provide our customers with a unique and personal car buying experience. Bulletproof Auto Sales. Aim Higher.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.