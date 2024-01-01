Menu
RARE 2016 Jaguar F Type R All Wheel Drive in Italian Racing Red.

Two owners from new.

ALL available options including Carbon Ceramic brakes ($20 k option), Panoramic roof, Meridian sound system.

2 sets of tires.

2016 Jaguar F-Type

27,085 KM

$64,990

+ tax & licensing
2016 Jaguar F-Type

2dr Cpe Auto R AWD

2016 Jaguar F-Type

2dr Cpe Auto R AWD

Bulletproof Auto Sales

12993 Steeles Ave, Halton Hills, ON L0P 1E0

905-875-0715

$64,990

+ taxes & licensing

27,085KM
Used
VIN SAJXJ6DL7GMK23806

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # JAG-23806
  • Mileage 27,085 KM

RARE 2016 Jaguar F Type R All Wheel Drive in Italian Racing Red.

Two owners from new.

ALL available options including Carbon Ceramic brakes ($20 k option), Panoramic roof, Meridian sound system.

2 sets of tires.

** Appointments are mandatory as most of our inventory is stored off site ** Unless stated otherwise all our vehicles come Ontario Safety Certified with a 30 day Dealer guarantee as well as a complimentary Carfax report. There are no hidden fees. Competitive financing rates are available for most of our vehicles and extended warranties are also available through Lubrico Canada. You can find us at 12993 Steeles Avenue, Halton Hills, just west of Trafalgar Road near the Toronto Premium Outlet Mall. Located beside Mississauga, we are easily accessed from the Trafalgar Road exit of Hwy 401. We have been proudly serving the GTA area including Milton, Georgetown, Halton Hills, Acton, Erin, Brampton Mississauga, Toronto, and the surrounding areas for over 20 years. Please visit or website at www.bulletproofauto.ca for videos of our inventory. If we don't have exactly what you're looking for, we will find it. Also please take the time to research our Google and Facebook reviews. We pride ourselves in exceptional customer service and will always strive to provide our customers with a unique and personal car buying experience.  Bulletproof Auto Sales. Aim Higher.

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fixed Front Head Restraints
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Selective service internet access
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Leather Door Trim Insert
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats
Smart Device Integration
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Passenger Seat
Full Morzine Cloth Headliner
InControl Secure Tracker System
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit

Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
70 L Fuel Tank
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
2.56 Axle Ratio
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension
Engine: 5.0L V8 Supercharged (550 HP)
Transmission: 8-Speed ZF Automatic w/QuickShift
Full-Time All-Wheel

Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Rocker Panel Extensions
Rear fog lamps
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Power Spoiler
Composite/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Body-Coloured Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off

digital signal processor
Automatic Equalizer
Concealed Diversity Antenna

Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Side Airbag Head Extension
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners

Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert
Aluminum Console Insert
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Electric Parking Brake
Tires: P255/35R20 Front & P295/30R20 Rear
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Piano Black Interior Accents and Leather Upholstered Dashboard
Mini Overhead Console and Rear Console w/Storage

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bulletproof Auto Sales

Bulletproof Auto Sales

12993 Steeles Ave, Halton Hills, ON L0P 1E0

905-875-0715

$64,990

+ taxes & licensing

Bulletproof Auto Sales

905-875-0715

2016 Jaguar F-Type