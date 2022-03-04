$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-150
Lariat, FX4, 3.5 Ecoboost, 4WD SuperCrew,
Bulletproof Auto Sales
12993 Steeles Ave, Halton Hills, ON L0P 1E0
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8590226
- Stock #: FORD-72371
- VIN: 1FTEW1E44KKC72371
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 86,184 KM
Loaded Lariat with powerful and economical 3.5 litre Ecoboost engine, 4WD, full leather interior with heated and cooled seats, dual panoramic sunroofs, heated steering wheel, factory navigation, premium bang and Olufsen stereo system back up camera with park assist, alloy wheels, spray in bed liner.
** Appointments are mandatory as most of our inventory is stored off site **
All our vehicles come Ontario Safety Certified with a 30 day Dealer guarantee as well as a complimentary Carfax report. There are no hidden fees.
Competitive financing rates are available for most of our vehicles and extended warranties are also available through Lubrico Canada.
You can find us at 12993 Steeles Avenue, Halton Hills, just west of Trafalgar Road near the Toronto Premium Outlet Mall. Located beside Mississauga, we are easily accessed from the Trafalgar Road exit of Hwy 401. We have been proudly serving the GTA area including Milton, Georgetown, Halton Hills, Acton, Erin, Brampton Mississauga, Toronto, and the surrounding areas for over 20 years. Please visit or website at www.bulletproofauto.ca for videos of our inventory. If we don't have exactly what you're looking for, we will find it. Also please take the time to research our Google and Facebook reviews. We pride ourselves in exceptional customer service and will always strive to provide our customers with a unique and personal car buying experience. Bulletproof Auto Sales. Aim Higher.
