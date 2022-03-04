Menu
2019 Ford F-150

86,184 KM

Bulletproof Auto Sales

905-875-0715

2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

Lariat, FX4, 3.5 Ecoboost, 4WD SuperCrew,

2019 Ford F-150

Lariat, FX4, 3.5 Ecoboost, 4WD SuperCrew,

Bulletproof Auto Sales

12993 Steeles Ave, Halton Hills, ON L0P 1E0

905-875-0715

86,184KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8590226
  Stock #: FORD-72371
  VIN: 1FTEW1E44KKC72371

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # FORD-72371
  • Mileage 86,184 KM

Vehicle Description

Loaded Lariat with powerful and economical 3.5 litre Ecoboost engine, 4WD, full leather interior with heated and cooled seats, dual panoramic sunroofs, heated steering wheel, factory navigation, premium bang and Olufsen stereo system back up camera with park assist, alloy wheels, spray in bed liner.


 


 ** Appointments are mandatory as most of our inventory is stored off site **


All our vehicles come Ontario Safety Certified with a 30 day Dealer guarantee as well as a complimentary Carfax report. There are no hidden fees.


Competitive financing rates are available for most of our vehicles and extended warranties are also available through Lubrico Canada.


You can find us at 12993 Steeles Avenue, Halton Hills, just west of Trafalgar Road near the Toronto Premium Outlet Mall. Located beside Mississauga, we are easily accessed from the Trafalgar Road exit of Hwy 401. We have been proudly serving the GTA area including Milton, Georgetown, Halton Hills, Acton, Erin, Brampton Mississauga, Toronto, and the surrounding areas for over 20 years. Please visit or website at www.bulletproofauto.ca for videos of our inventory. If we don't have exactly what you're looking for, we will find it. Also please take the time to research our Google and Facebook reviews. We pride ourselves in exceptional customer service and will always strive to provide our customers with a unique and personal car buying experience.  Bulletproof Auto Sales. Aim Higher.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Navigation System
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Tow Package
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof/Moonroof
Climate Control
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Parking Sensor
Driver Side Airbag
Electronic Stability Control
Leather Steering Wheels

Bulletproof Auto Sales

Bulletproof Auto Sales

12993 Steeles Ave, Halton Hills, ON L0P 1E0

