2020 Chevrolet Corvette
2dr Stingray Cpe w/3LT, Z51
Location
Bulletproof Auto Sales
12993 Steeles Ave, Halton Hills, ON L0P 1E0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$124,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Stock #: CHE-106295
- VIN: 1G1Y82D48L5106295
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 14,923 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Chevrolet Corvette 3LT with thousands in upgrades. Ontario car from new.
Arctic While exterior on upgraded black leather interior.
Options:
3LT Preferred equipment group
Z51 Performance package
Transparent Roof Panel
Front lift with memory
Magnetic Ride Control
Carbon flash aluminum painted wheels with machined edge
Black wheel centre caps with grey Stingray logo
Black lug nuts
Engine appearance package
Interior trim in carbon fibre
Torch red seat belts
Bright Red painted brake calipers
Adrenaline Red stitched interior
Battery protection package.
Commemorative numbered vehicle model from museum delivery.
Full factory warranty until August 2023.
Won't find a nicer one.
** Appointments are mandatory as most of our inventory is stored off site **
All our vehicles come Ontario Safety Certified with a 30 day Dealer guarantee as well as a complimentary Carfax report. There are no hidden fees.
Competitive financing rates are available for most of our vehicles and extended warranties are also available through Lubrico Canada.
Vehicle Features
