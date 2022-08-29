Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Chevrolet Corvette

14,923 KM

Details Description Features

$124,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$124,990

+ taxes & licensing

Bulletproof Auto Sales

905-875-0715

Contact Seller
2020 Chevrolet Corvette

2020 Chevrolet Corvette

2dr Stingray Cpe w/3LT, Z51

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Chevrolet Corvette

2dr Stingray Cpe w/3LT, Z51

Location

Bulletproof Auto Sales

12993 Steeles Ave, Halton Hills, ON L0P 1E0

905-875-0715

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 9285724
  3. 9285724
  4. 9285724
  5. 9285724
  6. 9285724
  7. 9285724
  8. 9285724
  9. 9285724
  10. 9285724
  11. 9285724
  12. 9285724
  13. 9285724
  14. 9285724
  15. 9285724
  16. 9285724
  17. 9285724
  18. 9285724
  19. 9285724
  20. 9285724
  21. 9285724
  22. 9285724
  23. 9285724
  24. 9285724
  25. 9285724
  26. 9285724
  27. 9285724
  28. 9285724
  29. 9285724
Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$124,990

+ taxes & licensing

14,923KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9285724
  • Stock #: CHE-106295
  • VIN: 1G1Y82D48L5106295

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # CHE-106295
  • Mileage 14,923 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Chevrolet Corvette 3LT with thousands in upgrades. Ontario car from new.


Arctic While exterior on upgraded black leather interior.


Options:


3LT Preferred equipment group


Z51 Performance package


Transparent Roof Panel


Front lift with memory


Magnetic Ride Control


Carbon flash aluminum painted wheels with machined edge


Black wheel centre caps with grey Stingray logo


Black lug nuts


Engine appearance package


Interior trim in carbon fibre


Torch red seat belts


Bright Red painted brake calipers


Adrenaline Red stitched interior


Battery protection package.


Commemorative numbered vehicle model from museum delivery.


Full factory warranty until August 2023.


Won't find a nicer one.


 


 ** Appointments are mandatory as most of our inventory is stored off site **


All our vehicles come Ontario Safety Certified with a 30 day Dealer guarantee as well as a complimentary Carfax report. There are no hidden fees.


Competitive financing rates are available for most of our vehicles and extended warranties are also available through Lubrico Canada.


You can find us at 12993 Steeles Avenue, Halton Hills, just west of Trafalgar Road near the Toronto Premium Outlet Mall. Located beside Mississauga, we are easily accessed from the Trafalgar Road exit of Hwy 401. We have been proudly serving the GTA area including Milton, Georgetown, Halton Hills, Acton, Erin, Brampton Mississauga, Toronto, and the surrounding areas for over 20 years. Please visit or website at www.bulletproofauto.ca for videos of our inventory. If we don't have exactly what you're looking for, we will find it. Also please take the time to research our Google and Facebook reviews. We pride ourselves in exceptional customer service and will always strive to provide our customers with a unique and personal car buying experience.  Bulletproof Auto Sales. Aim Higher.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Power Mirrors
Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
MEMORY SEAT
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bulletproof Auto Sales

1967 Jaguar XKE E Type
 68,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2007 Harley-Davidson...
 75,670 KM
$12,000 + tax & lic

Email Bulletproof Auto Sales

Bulletproof Auto Sales

Bulletproof Auto Sales

12993 Steeles Ave, Halton Hills, ON L0P 1E0

Call Dealer

905-875-XXXX

(click to show)

905-875-0715

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory