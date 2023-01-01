2022 Ducati Multistrada

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,990 + taxes & licensing 4 , 2 1 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9564796

9564796 Stock #: DUC-013010

DUC-013010 VIN: ZDMAALVW0NB013010

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Motorcycle

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # DUC-013010

Mileage 4,214 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.