2022 Ducati Multistrada

4,214 KM

Details Description

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Bulletproof Auto Sales

905-875-0715

2022 Ducati Multistrada

2022 Ducati Multistrada

V4S

2022 Ducati Multistrada

V4S

Location

Bulletproof Auto Sales

12993 Steeles Ave, Halton Hills, ON L0P 1E0

905-875-0715

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

4,214KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9564796
  Stock #: DUC-013010
  VIN: ZDMAALVW0NB013010

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Motorcycle
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # DUC-013010
  • Mileage 4,214 KM

Vehicle Description

Loaded V4S model with adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, heated seats, heated grips, front crash bars, Ducati top case with matching lock, Ducati quick release tank bag, 2 windscreens.


1 mature owner, factory warranty.


Financing available.


 


 ** Appointments are mandatory as most of our inventory is stored off site **


Unless stated otherwise all our vehicles come Ontario Safety Certified with a 30 day Dealer guarantee as well as a complimentary Carfax report. There are no hidden fees.


Competitive financing rates are available for most of our vehicles and extended warranties are also available through Lubrico Canada.


You can find us at 12993 Steeles Avenue, Halton Hills, just west of Trafalgar Road near the Toronto Premium Outlet Mall. Located beside Mississauga, we are easily accessed from the Trafalgar Road exit of Hwy 401. We have been proudly serving the GTA area including Milton, Georgetown, Halton Hills, Acton, Erin, Brampton Mississauga, Toronto, and the surrounding areas for over 20 years. Please visit or website at www.bulletproofauto.ca for videos of our inventory. If we don't have exactly what you're looking for, we will find it. Also please take the time to research our Google and Facebook reviews. We pride ourselves in exceptional customer service and will always strive to provide our customers with a unique and personal car buying experience.  Bulletproof Auto Sales. Aim Higher.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bulletproof Auto Sales

Bulletproof Auto Sales

12993 Steeles Ave, Halton Hills, ON L0P 1E0

905-875-0715

