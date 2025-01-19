Menu
2022 RAM 1500

Top of the line Limited Longhorn with 3.0 litre Ecotech diesel option.

All options including panoramic roof and running boards.

Factory bumper to bumper warranty valid until January 19th, 2025 or 60,000 kms.

Factory powertrain warranty valid until January 19th, 2027 or 100,000 kms.

Competitive financing rates are available.

44,150 KM

$64,990 + tax & licensing

VIN 1C6SRFKM7NN202708

Exterior Colour: Black
Interior Colour: Brown
Fuel Type: Diesel
Drive Type: 4-Wheel Drive
Transmission: Automatic
Engine: 6-cylinder
Doors: 4-door

Bulletproof Auto Sales
12993 Steeles Ave, Halton Hills, ON L0P 1E0
905-875-0715

Vehicle Description

Top of the line Limited Longhorn with 3.0 litre Ecotech diesel option.

All options including panoramic roof and running boards.

Factory bumper to bumper warranty valid until January 19th, 2025 or 60,000 kms.

Factory powertrain warranty valid until January 19th, 2027 or 100,000 kms.

Competitive financing rates are available.

** Appointments are mandatory as most of our inventory is stored off site ** Unless stated otherwise all our vehicles come Ontario Safety Certified with a 30 day Dealer guarantee as well as a complimentary Carfax report. There are no hidden fees. Competitive financing rates are available for most of our vehicles and extended warranties are also available through Lubrico Canada. You can find us at 12993 Steeles Avenue, Halton Hills, just west of Trafalgar Road near the Toronto Premium Outlet Mall. Located beside Mississauga, we are easily accessed from the Trafalgar Road exit of Hwy 401. We have been proudly serving the GTA area including Milton, Georgetown, Halton Hills, Acton, Erin, Brampton Mississauga, Toronto, and the surrounding areas for over 20 years. Please visit or website at www.bulletproofauto.ca for videos of our inventory. If we don't have exactly what you're looking for, we will find it. Also please take the time to research our Google and Facebook reviews. We pride ourselves in exceptional customer service and will always strive to provide our customers with a unique and personal car buying experience.  Bulletproof Auto Sales. Aim Higher.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
ParkSense Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Front Collision Warning w/Active Braking

Interior

Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
GPS Navigation
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Mini Overhead Console
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Voice recorder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Instrument Panel Bin
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared
Leather Door Trim Insert
1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription
GPS Antenna Input
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Heated Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca
Disassociated Touchscreen Display
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Rubber w/Carpet Inserts Front And Rear Floor Mats
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Connected Travel & Traffic Services
Analog Appearance
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Connectivity - US/Canada
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Mechanical

Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
220 Amp Alternator
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
716.7 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Front fog lamps
Chrome Exterior Mirrors
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Spray-in Bed Liner
LED brakelights
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Laminated Glass
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
USB Mobile Projection
Chrome Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
506w Regular Amplifier
Streaming Audio
Integrated Centre Stack Radio

Additional Features

For More Info
Call 888-539-7474
100 lbs)
GVWR: 3
Driver and passenger heated-cushion
Dashboard Storage
220 kgs (7
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Interior Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Heated-Seatback and Ventilated Front Seats
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
8.4 Touchscreen
Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Leather/Genuine Wood Console Insert
Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather Upholstered Dashboard and Metal-Look Overhead Console Insert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

