2023 Ducati Multistrada
V4 Rally
Location
Bulletproof Auto Sales
12993 Steeles Ave, Halton Hills, ON L0P 1E0
905-875-0715
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 3,950 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally.
One owner, factory warranty until November 2025.
170 horsepower V4 motor, 6 speed transmission, blind spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control.
Also comes with aluminum side cases, rear Ducati top case mount, additional fog lights, crash bars, radiator guards, extended aluminum handguards, 2 heated driver seats (regular and extended height), 2 windscreens regular and large and a Ducati indoor cover.
Recent service at Ducati.
Save $10K on a new one.
Competitive financing is available.
Appointments are mandatory as most of our inventory is stored off site. Unless stated otherwise all our vehicles come Ontario Safety Certified with a 30 day Dealer guarantee as well as a complimentary Carfax report. Competitive financing rates are available for most of our vehicles and extended warranties are also available through Lubrico Canada.
Bulletproof Auto Sales
