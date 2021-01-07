Menu
1970 Chevrolet Chevelle

2,757 MI

Details Description Features

$79,999

+ tax & licensing
$79,999

+ taxes & licensing

Collectible Auto Sales

905-573-9007

SS Re-creation

Location

2493 Barton St. East, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

2,757MI
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6611873
  • VIN: 136670k124952

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 2,757 MI

Vehicle Description

WOW !!!! JUST IN TIME FOR SPRING  !!  1970 CHEVELLE SS CONVERTIBLE RE-CREATION  BIG BLOCK 454  WITH 400 TURBO  , 12 BOLT 331 POSI !!  NORTH CAROLINA CAR ORIGINALLY !! FULL GROUND UP RESTORED IN 2000 !! DRIVE LIKE NEW !!  VERY NICE COLOUR COMBO !! COLLECTIBLE AUTO SALES HAMILTON  905-573-9007

Vehicle Features

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Power Steering
Bucket Seats
CD Player
COWL HOOD

