1970 Chevrolet Chevelle

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
WOW !!!! JUST IN TIME FOR SPRING !! 1970 CHEVELLE SS CONVERTIBLE RE-CREATION BIG BLOCK 454 WITH 400 TURBO , 12 BOLT 331 POSI !! NORTH CAROLINA CAR ORIGINALLY !! FULL GROUND UP RESTORED IN 2000 !! DRIVE LIKE NEW !! VERY NICE COLOUR COMBO !! COLLECTIBLE AUTO SALES HAMILTON 905-573-9007
