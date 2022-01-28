$9,999+ tax & licensing
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Rim Ram Auto Sales
647-979-3236
1986 Chevrolet Corvette
1605 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8K 1T5
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
159,832MI
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8234214
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 159,832 MI
Convertible Corvette
runs and drives great
rear camera installed
aux plug in
CD player
power windows
power mirrors
& much more
call or text 6479793236 for a test drive
