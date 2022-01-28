Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1986 Chevrolet Corvette

159,832 MI

Details Description

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rim Ram Auto Sales

647-979-3236

Contact Seller
1986 Chevrolet Corvette

1986 Chevrolet Corvette

Watch This Vehicle

1986 Chevrolet Corvette

Location

Rim Ram Auto Sales

1605 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8K 1T5

647-979-3236

  1. 1645034125
  2. 1645034125
  3. 1645034125
  4. 1645034125
  5. 1645034125
  6. 1645034125
  7. 1645034125
  8. 1645034125
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

159,832MI
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8234214

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 159,832 MI

Vehicle Description

Buy with ConfidenceRegistered dealer
Convertible Corvette
runs and drives great
rear camera installed 
aux plug in
CD player
power windows
power mirrors
& much more
call or text 6479793236 for a test drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rim Ram Auto Sales

2010 Pontiac G5 SE w...
 128,315 KM
$4,495 + tax & lic
2003 Cadillac DeVill...
 143,353 KM
$3,999 + tax & lic
2006 Mercedes-Benz C...
 145,170 KM
$5,999 + tax & lic

Email Rim Ram Auto Sales

Rim Ram Auto Sales

Rim Ram Auto Sales

1605 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8K 1T5

Call Dealer

647-979-XXXX

(click to show)

647-979-3236

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory