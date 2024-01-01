$8,495+ tax & licensing
1996 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
280C,4DR SEDAN,ONLY 83000KM,ACCIDENT FREE
Location
RDJ Auto Sales & Service
150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4
905-318-3353
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
83,269KM
Excellent Condition
VIN wdbha28e3tf436501
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 83,269 KM
Vehicle Description
only 83000km, 1 family owned, accident free, clean carfax,safety included, no added fees, excellent condition
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
