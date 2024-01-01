Menu
<p>only 83000km,  1 family owned, accident free, clean carfax,safety included, no added fees, excellent condition</p>

1996 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

83,269 KM

$8,495

+ tax & licensing
1996 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

280C,4DR SEDAN,ONLY 83000KM,ACCIDENT FREE

1996 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

280C,4DR SEDAN,ONLY 83000KM,ACCIDENT FREE

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4

905-318-3353

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
83,269KM
Excellent Condition
VIN wdbha28e3tf436501

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 83,269 KM

only 83000km,  1 family owned, accident free, clean carfax,safety included, no added fees, excellent condition

Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks

Leather Seats

Sunroof / Moonroof

Premium Sound System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4
905-318-3353

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

905-318-3353

1996 Mercedes-Benz C-Class