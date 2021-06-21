Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2000 Chevrolet Monte Carlo

163,060 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Collectible Auto Sales

905-573-9007

Contact Seller
2000 Chevrolet Monte Carlo

2000 Chevrolet Monte Carlo

super sport

Watch This Vehicle

2000 Chevrolet Monte Carlo

super sport

Location

Collectible Auto Sales

2493 Barton St. East, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X1

905-573-9007

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

163,060KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7434116
  • VIN: 2g1wx12k6y9271925

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 163,060 KM

Vehicle Description

wow !!  black on black super sport coupe !!!   one lady owner !! non-smoker !!! loaded loaded !! 3.8 litre automatic !! factory sunroof !!  certified !!  collectible auto sales hamilton 905-573-9007    163060 kms

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Lumbar Support
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Non-smoker
BLACK ON BLACK
ONE LADY OWNER
factory sunroof
!!!! supersport !!!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Collectible Auto Sales

2009 Buick Lucerne CX
 115,173 KM
$8,900 + tax & lic
2012 GMC Sierra 1500...
 251,260 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic
2009 Chevrolet Silve...
 145,439 KM
$16,999 + tax & lic

Email Collectible Auto Sales

Collectible Auto Sales

Collectible Auto Sales

2493 Barton St. East, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X1

Call Dealer

905-573-XXXX

(click to show)

905-573-9007

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory