2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

303,381 KM

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Collectible Auto Sales

905-573-9007

LS

LS

Collectible Auto Sales

2493 Barton St. East, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X1

905-573-9007

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

303,381KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5694113
  • VIN: 1GCEC14W6YZ324336

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 303,381 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW !!!  SHORTBOX  FLEETSIDE  BLACK ON BLACK ! THE CAB CORNERS AND ROCKERS  ARE PERFECT ON THIS TRUCK !  2 WHEEL  V6  4.3 LITRE AUTOMATIC , COLD AIR , HARD TUNNEL COVER ,  FACTORY  TACH AND GAUGES , TILT , CRUISE , TOW PACKAGE ! CERTIFIED PLUS HST AND LICENCING ! COLLECTIBLE AUTO SALES HAMILTON  905-573-9007  303 ,381 KMS

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Leather Steering Wheel
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire

2493 Barton St. East, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X1

