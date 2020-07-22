2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Child Seat Anchors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Front Reading Lamps Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System Trim Leather Steering Wheel Seating Cloth Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

