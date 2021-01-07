+ taxes & licensing
905-975-9705
401 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Y4
905-975-9705
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Check out this 2000 Volvo S70 . Its Automatic transmission and Gas I5 2.4L/148.6 engine will keep you going. Air Conditioning; Power Windows; Power Locks; Power Steering; Tilt Wheel; AM/FM Cassette; Pass Key Security; Dual Air Bags Front Head and Sides; Active Belts; All Wheel ABSThis Volvo, Warning/indicator lamps-inc: rear trunk, windshield washer/low fuel/coolant level, high beam, bulb failure, SRS, battery, low oil pressure, brakes, ABS, gear change, check engine, lambdasond (emissions control), service reminder, Velour upholstery, Trunk compartment light, Tool kit, TLEV (Transitional Low Emission Vehicle) Certification, Tilt/telescopic steering column, Side impact protection system-inc: front airbags seat mounted airbags & anti-intrusion beams, and Separate self adjusting drum parking brake. Verywell maintained, no rust on the body. Didn't you notice this car driving around town? Sure you did, it is a local trade! Local car, we know where it comes from. Like Apple Pie & Ice Cream this hometown treat is sure Sweet! Local Trades hit the spot every time. We are dedicated to making the car buying process as easy as possible for our customers.
Dear Valued Customers Due To Covid-19 Pandemic Our Showroom Must Be Open By Appointment Only So You We Can Enjoy Our 1 On 1 VIP Service And Also Allows Us To Disinfect Our Vehicles Between Each Customer To Keep Our Community And Ourselves Healthy. We Also Offer 100% Online Buy Cars Online Complete With Financing And Delivery! We Remain Committed To Providing You With The Support And An Amazing Promotion At These Extraordinary Times. Please Contact For Details To Take An Advantage Of These Great Offers.
OMVIC Licensed Dealership. All Of Our Pre-Owned Vehicles Are CarProof VERIFIED. This includes; Lien Search, Registration Search, Accident Claims and Odometer Records for the U.S. and Canada. Buy with confidence with our Hassle-Free All-Inclusive Pricing! NO HIDDEN FEES, PRICE + HST + LICENSING! We Sell All Makes and Models, and if we don’t have what you're looking for We Will Find It For You. We Welcome All Trade-Ins. Coming to a dealership shouldn't be stressful. We believe we can add automotive value and build relationships that last a lifetime.
We're Located At 401 Parkdalve Ave N, Hamilton On, L8H 5Y4. Book Your Appointment Today. Call Or Text Us At (905) 975-9705, (905) 531-9705 Email: Gusmarkos@Gmail.Com. Traveling To See Us? Ask Us About Our Customer Travel Program. Need A Delivery To Anywhere In Ontario? No Problem! Our Staff Is Willing To Come To You
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
401 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Y4