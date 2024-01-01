$5,495+ tax & licensing
2001 Honda Civic
Si *SAFETY, SUNROOF, CRUISE CONTROL*
Location
Zens Auto Sales
74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
905-962-2226
Certified
$5,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 254,887 KM
Vehicle Description
Zen's Auto Sales
NOTE: Call 905-920-2663 or 905-962-2226 before visiting!
Price + HST + licensing
Vehicle comes with 1 Year unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim!
Contact us to book an appointment to come by and check out our cars!
74 Kenilworth Avenue North, Hamilton, ON, L8H 4R5
https://zensautosales.ca/
SI Model
Automatic
SAFETY INCLUDED
Carfax included
Sunroof
Tint included
Cruise Control
Folding rear seats
Air Conditioning
Power windows
Power mirrors
Power locks
Remote key-less entry
CD player
Premium audio
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Exterior
Interior
Mechanical
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Security
Convenience
Additional Features
+ taxes & licensing
905-962-2226