<p>only 65000km,1 owner, accident free,5sp, a/c,power options</p>

2001 Volkswagen Golf

64,996 KM

$7,495

+ tax & licensing
gas

gas

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4

905-318-3353

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

64,996KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 9bwgs21j714015462

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 64,996 KM

Vehicle Description

only 65000km,1 owner, accident free,5sp, a/c,power options

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4

