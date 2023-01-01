Menu
2002 Honda Civic

187,026 KM

$5,750

+ tax & licensing
$5,750

+ taxes & licensing

Zens Auto Sales

905-962-2226

2002 Honda Civic

2002 Honda Civic

LX *REMOTE START, CRUISE CONTROL, AUTO WINDOWS*

2002 Honda Civic

LX *REMOTE START, CRUISE CONTROL, AUTO WINDOWS*

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-962-2226

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,750

+ taxes & licensing

187,026KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10080246
  • VIN: 1HGEM22562L801940

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 187,026 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer: Zen's Auto Sale
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
Plus HST plus licensing 
1 year or 12,000 km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim 
Carfax included
Safety
Remote start
AC
Cruise Control
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Power locks
Remote key-less entry
CD player
Premium audio

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Zens Auto Sales

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-962-2226

