2002 Honda Civic
LX *REMOTE START, CRUISE CONTROL, AUTO WINDOWS*
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
187,026KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10080246
- VIN: 1HGEM22562L801940
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 187,026 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer: Zen's Auto Sale
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
Plus HST plus licensing
1 year or 12,000 km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim
Carfax included
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Warranty
Warranty Included
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Convenience
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
