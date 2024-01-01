Menu
Dealer: Zens Auto Sale
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
Plus HST plus licensing 
1 year or 12,000 km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim 
Safety included
Carfax included
Cruise Control
Folding rear seats
Air Conditioning
Power windows
Power mirrors
Power locks
Remote key-less entry
CD player
Premium audio

2002 Honda Civic

185,750 KM

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
2002 Honda Civic

LX *CRUISE CONTROL, AUTOMATIC WINDOWS/MIRROR/ AC*

2002 Honda Civic

LX *CRUISE CONTROL, AUTOMATIC WINDOWS/MIRROR/ AC*

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-962-2226

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
185,750KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGES16802H902599

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 185,750 KM

Dealer: Zen's Auto Sale
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
Plus HST plus licensing 
1 year or 12,000 km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim 
Safety included
Carfax included
Cruise Control
Folding rear seats
Air Conditioning
Power windows
Power mirrors
Power locks
Remote key-less entry
CD player
Premium audio

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Zens Auto Sales

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
905-962-2226

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Zens Auto Sales

905-962-2226

2002 Honda Civic