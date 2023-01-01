Menu
2003 Chevrolet Astro

170,000 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Adam's Fine Cars Inc

905-547-7700

2003 Chevrolet Astro

2003 Chevrolet Astro

**Excellent Condition/Drives Like New/Only 170 kms**

2003 Chevrolet Astro

**Excellent Condition/Drives Like New/Only 170 kms**

Adam's Fine Cars Inc

95 Queenston Rd, Hamilton, ON L8K 1G1

905-547-7700

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

170,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Description

**NEW ARRIVAL, MORE PICTURES COMING SOON, VERY RARE VAN, HARD TO FIND, ONLY 1 OWNER, IN VERY GOOD CONDITION INSIDE AND OUT, RUNS AND DRIVES LIKE NEW, WELL MAINTAINED,**

Vehicle comes with complete inspection, safety certification and carfax report. Buy with confidence, we are a OMVIC and UCDA certified registered dealer, member of the used car dealer association and better business bureau. All prices are plus HST and licensing, no hidden fees, no admin fees guaranteed. Warranties available up to 48 months.

For more information call 647-895-7078 or visit us at 95 Queenston Road, Hamilton, please call first before coming, thank you.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Adam's Fine Cars Inc

Adam's Fine Cars Inc

95 Queenston Rd, Hamilton, ON L8K 1G1

905-547-7700

Cell: 647-895-7078
