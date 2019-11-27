Menu
2003 Ford Excursion

LIMITED

Location

Eastgate Ford

350 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Y3

905-547-3211

$16,992

+ taxes & licensing

  • 97,325KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4351419
  • Stock #: 5554F
  • VIN: 1FMSU43P63ED39295
Exterior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Parking Aid
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Luggage Rack
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tires - Rear All-Terrain
  • Tires - Front All-Terrain
  • Running Boards/Side Steps
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Rear Seat Audio Controls
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 8 Cylinder Engine
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Additional Features
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Diesel Fuel
  • A/T
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • 5-Speed A/T

