2003 Ford Excursion

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

ABS

Fog Lamps

Child Safety Locks

Rear Parking Aid Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Tow Hooks

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Rear Reading Lamps

Floor mats

Power Outlet Seating Bucket Seats

Leather Seats

Seat Memory

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

3rd Row Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Luggage Rack

Aluminum Wheels

Tires - Rear All-Terrain

Tires - Front All-Terrain

Running Boards/Side Steps Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Rear Seat Audio Controls Windows Rear Defrost

Privacy Glass Powertrain Four Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer

8 Cylinder Engine Comfort Climate Control

Rear A/C

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Woodgrain Interior Trim Additional Features Adjustable Pedals

Turbocharged

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Diesel Fuel

A/T

Conventional Spare Tire

5-Speed A/T

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.