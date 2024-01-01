Menu
Dealer: Zens Auto Sale
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting. Plus HST plus licensing 
1 year and unlimited mileage, $750 maximum per claim Safety included
Carfax included
Comes with 3 keys Cruise Control
Folding rear seats Air Conditioning
Power windows
Power mirrors Power locks
Remote key-less entry CD player
Premium audio

184,096 KM

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-962-2226

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
184,096KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGES166X3H923198

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 184,096 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer: Zen's Auto Sale

NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.

Plus HST plus licensing 

1 year and unlimited mileage, $750 maximum per claim 

Safety included

Carfax included

Comes with 3 keys

Cruise Control

Folding rear seats

Air Conditioning

Power windows

Power mirrors

Power locks

Remote key-less entry

CD player

Premium audio

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
2003 Honda Civic