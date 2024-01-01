Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2003 Jeep Liberty LIMITED for sale in Hamilton, ON

2003 Jeep Liberty

131,980 KM

Details Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2003 Jeep Liberty

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle

2003 Jeep Liberty

LIMITED

Location

Auto Star Sales Ltd

252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3

289-639-6755

  1. 1705503046
  2. 1705503046
  3. 1705503046
  4. 1705503046
  5. 1705503046
  6. 1705503046
  7. 1705503046
  8. 1705503046
  9. 1705503046
  10. 1705503046
  11. 1705503046
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
131,980KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1J4GL58K63W620291

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 131,980 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Star Sales Ltd

Used 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn SE for sale in Hamilton, ON
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn SE 188,630 KM $6,495 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn SE for sale in Hamilton, ON
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn SE 197,770 KM SOLD
Used 2010 Ford Focus SEL for sale in Hamilton, ON
2010 Ford Focus SEL 134,350 KM SOLD

Email Auto Star Sales Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Star Sales Ltd

Auto Star Sales Ltd

252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3

Call Dealer

289-639-XXXX

(click to show)

289-639-6755

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Star Sales Ltd

289-639-6755

Contact Seller
2003 Jeep Liberty