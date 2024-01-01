Menu
Account
Sign In

2003 Toyota Corolla

74,620 KM

Details Features

$6,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2003 Toyota Corolla

CE

Watch This Vehicle

2003 Toyota Corolla

CE

Location

Auto Star Sales Ltd

252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3

289-639-6755

  1. 1718818197
  2. 1718818197
  3. 1718818194
  4. 1718818193
  5. 1718818193
  6. 1718818194
  7. 1718818193
  8. 1718818193
  9. 1718818193
  10. 1718818193
  11. 1718818193
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
74,620KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1BR32E33C760832

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 74,620 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Mechanical

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Manual Steering

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Star Sales Ltd

Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class for sale in Hamilton, ON
2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 144,870 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Ford Focus 4DR SDN S for sale in Hamilton, ON
2009 Ford Focus 4DR SDN S 141,030 KM $5,495 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn SE for sale in Hamilton, ON
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn SE 188,630 KM $6,495 + tax & lic

Email Auto Star Sales Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Star Sales Ltd

Auto Star Sales Ltd

252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

289-639-XXXX

(click to show)

289-639-6755

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Star Sales Ltd

289-639-6755

Contact Seller
2003 Toyota Corolla