$6,495+ tax & licensing
2003 Toyota Corolla
CE
Location
Auto Star Sales Ltd
252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3
289-639-6755
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
74,620KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1BR32E33C760832
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 74,620 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Mechanical
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Manual Steering
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
