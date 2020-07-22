Menu
2004 Ford F-150

244,416 KM

$6,499

+ tax & licensing
$6,499

+ taxes & licensing

GG Cars

905-975-9705

2004 Ford F-150

2004 Ford F-150

XLT

2004 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

GG Cars

401 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Y4

905-975-9705

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,499

+ taxes & licensing

244,416KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5612910
  • Stock #: GG54620041
  • VIN: 1FTPW14504KD57781

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 244,416 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Looking Truck, 4X4, 5.4 Litre V8 W/ Factory Tow Pkg With Factory Brake Controller, Captin Seats, Tow Mirrors, Aftermarket Bluetooth Connectivity, AM/FM CD/MP3 Player, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Doors, Remote Keyless Entry, And More.

Whether It's The Rugged Style, The Proven Capability, Or The Unstoppable Toughness That Attracts You To The F-150, This Ford Is The Ultimate Pickup Truck. It Does Everything You Could Ever Want A Full-Size Pickup To Do Effortlessly And It Looks Good Doing It.

OMVIC Licensed Dealership. All Of Our Pre-Owned Vehicles Are CarProof VERIFIED. This includes; Lien Search, Registration Search, Accident Claims and Odometer Records for the U.S. and Canada. Buy with confidence with our Hassle-Free All-Inclusive Pricing! NO HIDDEN FEES, PRICE + HST + LICENSING! We Sell All Makes and Models, and if we don’t have what you're looking for We Will Find It For You. We Welcome All Trade-Ins. Coming to a dealership shouldn't be stressful. We believe we can add automotive value and build relationships that last a lifetime.

Dear Valued Customers Due To Covid-19 Pandemic Our Showroom Will Be Open By Appointment Only So You We Can Enjoy Our 1 On 1 VIP Service And Also Allows Us To Disinfect Our Vehicles Between Each Customer To Keep Ourselves And Our Community Healthy. We Also Offer 100% Online Buy Cars Online Complete With Financing And Delivery! We Remain Committed To Providing You With The Support And An Amazing Promotion At These Extraordinary Times. Please Contact For Details To Take An Advantage Of These Great Offers.

Book Your Appointment Today. Call or text us at (905) 975-9705, (905) 531-9705 email: gusmarkos@gmail.com. Traveling to see us? Ask us about our customer travel program. Need a delivery to anywhere in Ontario? No problem! Our staff is willing to come to you!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Folding Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire

GG Cars

GG Cars

GG Cars

401 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Y4

905-975-9705

