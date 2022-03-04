$7,995+ tax & licensing
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
2004 Honda Accord
LX-G
Location
95 Queenston Rd, Hamilton, ON L8K 1G1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
145,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8474274
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 145,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Wheel Covers
95 Queenston Rd, Hamilton, ON L8K 1G1