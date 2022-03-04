2004 Honda Accord

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995 + taxes & licensing 1 4 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8474274

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gold

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 145,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Child Safety Locks Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Seating Quads / Captains Split Rear Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Exterior Automatic Headlights Steel Wheels Temporary spare tire Additional Features Wheel Covers

