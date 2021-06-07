Menu
2004 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

110,000 KM

Details Description Features

$21,990

+ tax & licensing
$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

Acen Motors Inc.

905-545-7200

2004 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

2004 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

5.0L

2004 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

5.0L

Location

Acen Motors Inc.

1926 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1W1

905-545-7200

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

110,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7331906
  • Stock #: 85894
  • VIN: WDBSK75F34F085894

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 110,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2004 MERCEDES BENZ SL 500, Roadster, " MINT CONDITION"  Power, Heated, Leather seats, power convertible top, Alloy rims, tilt Telescopic ,No accidents, fully certified.

WE CONTINUOUSLY CHECK OUR PRICING VERSUS MARKET VALUE TO ENSURE. 

 

WE ARE OFFERING OUR CUSTOMERS THE BEST PRICEWE PRICE OUR VEHICLES AT OR BELOW MARKET VALUE AND WE DO NOT HAGGLE.

 

 

ACEN MOTORS PRE-OWENED VEHICLES COME STANDARD WITH ONE KEY, IF WE RECEIVED MORE THAN ONE KEY FROM PREVIOUS OWNER, WE INCLUDE THEM. ADDITIONAL KEYS MAY BE PURCHASED AT THE TIME OF THE SALE.

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Emergency Trunk Release
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Available
Air Suspension
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cell Phone Hookup
Convertible Hardtop
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag

