2004 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,990 + taxes & licensing 1 1 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7331906

7331906 Stock #: 85894

85894 VIN: WDBSK75F34F085894

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 110,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Emergency Trunk Release Rollover protection bars Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Trunk Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Mirror Memory Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player Trip Computer CD Changer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Warranty Warranty Available Suspension Air Suspension Trim Leather Steering Wheel Woodgrain Interior Trim Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Navigation System Telematics Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cell Phone Hookup Convertible Hardtop Active suspension Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.