2004 Mercury Grand Marquis

82,470 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Star Sales Ltd

289-639-6755

252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3

289-639-6755

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

82,470KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • VIN: 2MEFM75W24X606149

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 82,470 KM

Vehicle Description

2004 MERCURY GRAND MARQUIS LS in Great Condition! Runs and Drives Excellent, Clean inside and out! A/C Blows Ice Cold!

$5995.00 Plus tax and licensing fees

To view the Vehicle or take it out for a test drive please book an appointment first or give us a call.

For more information give us a call at 289-639-6755 for more info! or E-mail us at autostarsalesltd@gmail.com

Come experience our hassle free buying experience and buying with confidence. Our goal is to have you come in as our customer and leave as our friend.

CarProof is available in person, and a copy will also be given when sold.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Transmission Overdrive Switch

252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3

