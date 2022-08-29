$CALL+ tax & licensing
2004 Mercury Grand Marquis
Location
Auto Star Sales Ltd
252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9046522
- VIN: 2MEFM75W24X606149
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 82,470 KM
Vehicle Description
2004 MERCURY GRAND MARQUIS LS in Great Condition! Runs and Drives Excellent, Clean inside and out! A/C Blows Ice Cold!
$5995.00 Plus tax and licensing fees
To view the Vehicle or take it out for a test drive please book an appointment first or give us a call.
For more information give us a call at 289-639-6755 for more info! or E-mail us at autostarsalesltd@gmail.com
Come experience our hassle free buying experience and buying with confidence. Our goal is to have you come in as our customer and leave as our friend.
CarProof is available in person, and a copy will also be given when sold.
Vehicle Features
