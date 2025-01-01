$1,995+ tax & licensing
2004 Toyota Corolla
CE *AS-IS, POWER MIRROR, CRUISE CONTROL*
Location
Zens Auto Sales
74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
905-962-2226
Sold As Is
$1,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Gold
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 207,954 KM
Vehicle Description
Zen's Auto Sale
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
Price + HST + licensing
Contact us to book an appointment to come by and check out our cars!
74 Kenilworth Avenue North, Hamilton, ON, L8H 4R5
https://zensautosales.ca/
AS-IS
“This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”
Air Conditioning
Cruise control
Power locks
Power mirrors
CD player
Zens Auto Sales
+ taxes & licensing
905-962-2226