Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2004 Toyota Corolla

257,000 KM

Details Description Features

$1,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$1,995

+ taxes & licensing

Adam's Fine Cars Inc

905-547-7700

Contact Seller
2004 Toyota Corolla

2004 Toyota Corolla

CE ***Runs & Drives Like New***

Watch This Vehicle

2004 Toyota Corolla

CE ***Runs & Drives Like New***

Location

Adam's Fine Cars Inc

95 Queenston Rd, Hamilton, ON L8K 1G1

905-547-7700

  1. 1608511469
  2. 1608511478
  3. 1608511774
  4. 1608511774
  5. 1608511774
  6. 1608511478
  7. 1608511477
  8. 1608511479
  9. 1608511479
  10. 1608511480
  11. 1608511774
  12. 1608511774
  13. 1608511774
  14. 1608511774
  15. 1608511774
  16. 1608511774
  17. 1608511774
  18. 1608511774
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$1,995

+ taxes & licensing

257,000KM
Used
Fair Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6306036

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 257,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy with confidence, we are a OMVIC and UCDA certified registered dealer, member of the used car dealer association and better business bureau. All prices are plus HST and licensing, no hidden fees, no admin fees guaranteed. Warranties available up to 48 months.

As is special!!! As per OMVIC regulations, the following declaration must be stated: The motor vehicle is being sold 'as-is' and is not represented as being mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may require repairs at the purchasers expense. Vehicle runs and drives excellent but omvic states that we must include this as is disclaimer, to find out more about what this means please contact us.
For more information call 905-547-7700 or 647-895-7078 or visit us at 95 Queenston Road, Hamilton. 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Steel Wheels
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Adam's Fine Cars Inc

2013 Chevrolet Equin...
 179,000 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic
2011 Mazda MAZDA2 GS...
 91,000 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic
2008 Chrysler Aspen ...
 164,000 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Adam's Fine Cars Inc

Adam's Fine Cars Inc

Adam's Fine Cars Inc

95 Queenston Rd, Hamilton, ON L8K 1G1

Call Dealer

905-547-XXXX

(click to show)

905-547-7700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory