$3,545+ tax & licensing


Damol Autos
877-287-5210
2004 Toyota Sienna
LE
Location
350 Hwy 8, Hamilton, ON L8G 1E8
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.


Used
Fair Condition
- Listing ID: 8367897
- VIN: 5TDZA23C24S217834
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
