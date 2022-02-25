Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2004 Toyota Sienna

0 KM

Details Description Features

$3,545

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,545

+ taxes & licensing

Damol Autos

877-287-5210

Contact Seller
2004 Toyota Sienna

2004 Toyota Sienna

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2004 Toyota Sienna

LE

Location

Damol Autos

350 Hwy 8, Hamilton, ON L8G 1E8

877-287-5210

  1. 1648078987
  2. 1648078987
  3. 1648078987
  4. 1648078987
  5. 1648078987
  6. 1648078987
  7. 1648078987
  8. 1648078987
  9. 1648078987
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$3,545

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Fair Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8367897
  • VIN: 5TDZA23C24S217834

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

As per OMVIC - This vehicle is being sold AS-IS. unfit, not E-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed Level of quality.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Damol Autos

2004 Toyota Sienna LE
 0 KM
$3,545 + tax & lic
2005 Lexus RX 330 Base
 200,045 KM
$7,825 + tax & lic

Email Damol Autos

Damol Autos

Damol Autos

350 Hwy 8, Hamilton, ON L8G 1E8

Call Dealer

877-287-XXXX

(click to show)

877-287-5210

Alternate Numbers
647-573-6805
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory