2005 Acura EL

171,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

GC Motors

289-700-2277

2005 Acura EL

2005 Acura EL

4dr Sdn Auto

2005 Acura EL

4dr Sdn Auto

Location

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

171,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10201305
  • VIN: 2HHES36605H100371

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 171,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2005 Acura EL Touring,excellent conditions, 2 previous owners, carfax shows a minor claim,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999

click or paste here for carfax:https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=oLR%2BBqc8WPqnrZoAj7vns5gG5abuPs%2FX

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

