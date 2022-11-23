$4,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
289-639-6755
2005 Buick Allure
CX
Location
Auto Star Sales Ltd
252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3
289-639-6755
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$4,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9433200
- VIN: 2G4WF532X51341948
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 72,690 KM
Vehicle Description
2005 Buick Allure CX, Runs and Drives Great! LOW LOW KMS! Clean Inside and Out!
$4995.00 Plus tax and licensing fees
To view the Vehicle or take it out for a test drive please book an appointment first or give us a call.
For more information give us a call at 289-639-6755 for more info! or E-mail us at autostarsalesltd@gmail.com
Come experience our hassle free buying experience and buying with confidence.
Our goal is to have you come in as our customer and leave as our friend.
CarProof is available in person, and a copy will also be given when sold.
Warranties Available from 3 months up to 36 months for all Makes and Models!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.