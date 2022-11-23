Menu
2005 Buick Allure

72,690 KM

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto Star Sales Ltd

289-639-6755

CX

CX

Location

252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

72,690KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9433200
  • VIN: 2G4WF532X51341948

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 72,690 KM

Vehicle Description

2005 Buick Allure CX, Runs and Drives Great! LOW LOW KMS! Clean Inside and Out! 

$4995.00 Plus tax and licensing fees 

To view the Vehicle or take it out for a test drive please book an appointment first or give us a call.

For more information give us a call at 289-639-6755 for more info! or E-mail us at autostarsalesltd@gmail.com

Come experience our hassle free buying experience and buying with confidence.
Our goal is to have you come in as our customer and leave as our friend.

CarProof is available in person, and a copy will also be given when sold.

Warranties Available from 3 months up to 36 months for all Makes and Models!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Star Sales Ltd

