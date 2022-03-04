$40,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2005 Chevrolet Corvette
Coupe Z51 2LT 6 Speed Manual Black
Location
Acen Motors Inc.
1926 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1W1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8648975
- VIN: 1G1YY24U455113120
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 36,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2005 Chevrolet Corvette, Coupe, 6 speed Manual Transmission, Z51 pack Acrylic top: blue clear, Borla Exhaust, upgraded premium stereo sound, Pioneer DVD, New black ,C7 rims, in an excellent condition, canadian vehicle, no accidents, I must see to appreciate!!
CERTIFIED!!!!! Contact us to book an appointment!
Vehicle Features
