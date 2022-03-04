Menu
2005 Chevrolet Corvette

36,000 KM

Details Description Features

$40,990

+ tax & licensing
Acen Motors Inc.

905-545-7200

Coupe Z51 2LT 6 Speed Manual Black

Location

Acen Motors Inc.

1926 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1W1

905-545-7200

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

36,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8648975
  • VIN: 1G1YY24U455113120

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 36,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2005 Chevrolet Corvette, Coupe, 6 speed Manual Transmission, Z51 pack Acrylic top: blue clear, Borla Exhaust, upgraded premium stereo sound, Pioneer DVD, New black ,C7 rims, in an excellent condition, canadian vehicle, no accidents, I must see to appreciate!!

CERTIFIED!!!!!  Contact us to book an appointment!

WE ARE OFFERING OUR CUSTOMERS THE BEST PRICE.WE PRICE OUR VEHICLES AT OR BELOW MARKET VALUE AND WE DO NOT HAGGLE.

 

ACEN MOTORS PRE-OWNED VEHICLES COME STANDARD WITH ONE KEY, IF WE RECEIVED MORE THAN ONE KEY FROM PREVIOUS OWNER, WE INCLUDE THEM. ADDITIONAL KEYS MAY BE PURCHASED AT THE TIME OF THE SALE.SERVING HAMILTON ANCASTER STONEYCREEK, BINBROOK GRIMSBY ST.CATHERINE NIAGARA FALLS BURLINGTON OAKVILLE MISSISSAUGA TORONTO BRANTFORD LONDON FOR OVER 15 YEARS.

VISIT US ONLINE AT: WWW.ACENMOTORS.COM

ACEN MOTORS INC.1926 KING. ST. EAST.

HAMILTON - ON.L8K 1W1

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Heads-Up Display

