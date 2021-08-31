Menu
2005 Chevrolet Malibu

69,700 KM

$4,250

+ tax & licensing
$4,250

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Star Sales Ltd

289-639-6755

Auto Star Sales Ltd

252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3

289-639-6755

69,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7833921
  • VIN: 1G1ZS52F35F307028

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 69,700 KM

Vehicle Description

2005 Chevrolet Malibu Sedan, Runs and Drives Very Well! Only 69,700 KM! Very Low KM!

$4250.00 Plus tax and licensing fees 

To view the Vehicle or take it out for a test drive please book an appointment first or give us a call.

For more information give us a call at 289-639-6755 for more info! or E-mail us at autostarsalesltd@gmail.com

Come experience our hassle free buying experience and buying with confidence.

Our goal is to have you come in as our customer and leave as our friend.

CarProof is available in person, and a copy will also be given when sold.

Lubrico Warranty also Available from 3 months up to 36 months

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Emergency Trunk Release
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Wheel Covers

Auto Star Sales Ltd

Auto Star Sales Ltd

252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3

