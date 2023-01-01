2005 Chrysler 300

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10139955

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 167,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Child Safety Locks Emergency Trunk Release Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights HID Headlights Chrome Wheels Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Temporary spare tire Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Adjustable Pedals Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Reading Lamps Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Changer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort Climate Control Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Power Outlet Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.