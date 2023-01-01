Menu
2005 Chrysler 300

167,000 KM

Details Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Adam's Fine Cars Inc

905-547-7700

2005 Chrysler 300

2005 Chrysler 300

300C

2005 Chrysler 300

300C

Location

Adam's Fine Cars Inc

95 Queenston Rd, Hamilton, ON L8K 1G1

905-547-7700

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

167,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10139955

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 167,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Adjustable Pedals
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Back to Top

Email Adam's Fine Cars Inc

Adam's Fine Cars Inc

Adam's Fine Cars Inc

95 Queenston Rd, Hamilton, ON L8K 1G1

