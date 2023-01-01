$9,995+ tax & licensing
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Adam's Fine Cars Inc
905-547-7700
2005 Chrysler 300
300C
Location
Adam's Fine Cars Inc
95 Queenston Rd, Hamilton, ON L8K 1G1
905-547-7700
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
167,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10139955
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 167,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Adjustable Pedals
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Adam's Fine Cars Inc
95 Queenston Rd, Hamilton, ON L8K 1G1