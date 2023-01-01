Menu
2005 Ford F-150

220,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

GC Motors

289-700-2277

2005 Ford F-150

2005 Ford F-150

XLT

2005 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

220,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10268502
  • VIN: 1FTRX12W45NB30545

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 220,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2005 FORD F-150 XLT TRITON, excellent conditions, 2 owners, clean Carfax, 6 passenger ,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999

click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=8lNKWHoFJI3aYfVR1zBqmPDa4JHlzgLu

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

GC Motors

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

