Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2005 Ford Focus

147,269 KM

Details Description Features

$3,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,495

+ taxes & licensing

Yaver's Auto

905-920-2311

Contact Seller
2005 Ford Focus

2005 Ford Focus

S

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Ford Focus

S

Location

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

905-920-2311

  1. 5692020
  2. 5692020
  3. 5692020
  4. 5692020
  5. 5692020
  6. 5692020
  7. 5692020
  8. 5692020
  9. 5692020
  10. 5692020
  11. 5692020
  12. 5692020
  13. 5692020
  14. 5692020
  15. 5692020
Contact Seller

$3,495

+ taxes & licensing

147,269KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5692020
  • Stock #: 1296
  • VIN: 3FAFP31N35R103475

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # 1296
  • Mileage 147,269 KM

Vehicle Description

2005 Ford focus S, 2.0L 4 cylinder, Front wheel drive, manual transmission, power locks, clean history. Vehicle being sold certified, taxes and licensing extra.Please, contact us for test Drive and Availability: Yaver's Auto 9059202311 257 Centennial Parkway North Hamilton ON. L8E 2X3 Open Monday and Tuesday 10 to 6PM, Wednesday and Thursday 10AM to 7PM, Friday 10AM to 5PM and Saturday 10AM to 4 PM and Sunday 11- 3 PM. We are also fully transparent and provide you with CarProof with every vehicle in our large diverse inventory! Good credit? Bad credit? No credit? Bankruptcy? No problem! We can help! Come on down.... Read the full description on our Website at: http://www.yaversauto.com... Read the full description on our Website at:

Vehicle Features

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
rear window defogger
Cloth Seats
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Steel Wheels
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Front Disc - Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Pass-Through Seat
All Season Front Tires
All Season Rear Tires
Wheel Covers... View all the options on our Website at:

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Yaver's Auto

2010 Subaru Forester...
 172,851 KM
$7,495 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Orlan...
 145,803 KM
$7,495 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Equin...
 224,411 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic

Email Yaver's Auto

Yaver's Auto

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

Call Dealer

905-920-XXXX

(click to show)

905-920-2311

Quick Links
Directions Inventory