Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2005 Ford Focus

72,537 KM

Details Description Features

$3,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Star Sales Ltd

289-639-6755

Contact Seller
2005 Ford Focus

2005 Ford Focus

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Ford Focus

SE

Location

Auto Star Sales Ltd

252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3

289-639-6755

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$3,495

+ taxes & licensing

72,537KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6952108
  • VIN: 1FAFP34N95W228179

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 72,537 KM

Vehicle Description

2005 Ford Focus in great condition! Only 72,000 KM! Runs and drives smooth!

$3495.00 Plus tax and licensing fees 

To view the Vehicle or take it out for a test drive please book an appointment first or give us a call.

For more information give us a call at 289-639-6755 for more info! or E-mail us at autostarsalesltd@gmail.com

Come experience our hassle free buying experience and buying with confidence.
Our goal is to have you come in as our customer and leave as our friend.

CarProof is available in person, and a copy will also be given when sold.

Lubrico Warranty also Available from 3 months up to 36 months 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Temporary spare tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Star Sales Ltd

2012 Nissan Versa SV
 123,010 KM
$5,495 + tax & lic
2005 Ford Focus SE
 72,537 KM
$3,495 + tax & lic
2006 Chevrolet Impal...
 113,220 KM
$3,995 + tax & lic

Email Auto Star Sales Ltd

Auto Star Sales Ltd

Auto Star Sales Ltd

252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3

Call Dealer

289-639-XXXX

(click to show)

289-639-6755

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory