$6,250+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2005 Ford Ranger
EDGE
2005 Ford Ranger
EDGE
Location
Auto Star Sales Ltd
252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3
289-639-6755
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,250
+ taxes & licensing
Used
166,140KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FTYR44U15PB01415
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 166,140 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Exterior
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Convenience
Power Outlet
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto Star Sales Ltd
2005 Ford Ranger EDGE 166,140 KM $6,250 + tax & lic
2012 Honda Civic LX 209,970 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
2009 Hyundai Tucson 4WD 4dr V6 Auto 181,660 KM $6,250 + tax & lic
Email Auto Star Sales Ltd
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Star Sales Ltd
252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
289-639-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$6,250
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Star Sales Ltd
289-639-6755
2005 Ford Ranger