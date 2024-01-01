Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2005 Ford Ranger EDGE for sale in Hamilton, ON

2005 Ford Ranger

166,140 KM

Details Features

$6,250

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2005 Ford Ranger

EDGE

Watch This Vehicle
11908997

2005 Ford Ranger

EDGE

Location

Auto Star Sales Ltd

252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3

289-639-6755

  1. 1731421915
  2. 1731421915
  3. 1731421915
  4. 1731421915
  5. 1731421915
  6. 1731421915
  7. 1731421915
  8. 1731421915
  9. 1731421915
  10. 1731421915
  11. 1731421915
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,250

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
166,140KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTYR44U15PB01415

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 166,140 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Convenience

Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Star Sales Ltd

Used 2005 Ford Ranger EDGE for sale in Hamilton, ON
2005 Ford Ranger EDGE 166,140 KM $6,250 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Honda Civic LX for sale in Hamilton, ON
2012 Honda Civic LX 209,970 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Hyundai Tucson 4WD 4dr V6 Auto for sale in Hamilton, ON
2009 Hyundai Tucson 4WD 4dr V6 Auto 181,660 KM $6,250 + tax & lic

Email Auto Star Sales Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Star Sales Ltd

Auto Star Sales Ltd

252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

289-639-XXXX

(click to show)

289-639-6755

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,250

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Star Sales Ltd

289-639-6755

Contact Seller
2005 Ford Ranger