<p>Dealer: Zens Auto Sale<br />NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.<br />plus HST plus licensing <br />1 year and unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim <br />Carfax included<br />Safety<br />Folding rear seats<br />Air Conditioning<br />Heat<br />Power locks<br />Remote key-less entry<br />CD player</p>

2005 Honda Civic

194,391 KM

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-962-2226

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

194,391KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1HGEM22225L805588

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 194,391 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer: Zen's Auto Sale
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
plus HST plus licensing 
1 year and unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim 
Carfax included
Safety
Folding rear seats
Air Conditioning
Heat
Power locks
Remote key-less entry
CD player

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2005 Honda Civic