2005 Honda Civic
DX *SAFETY, 1Y WARRANTY ENG & TRAN*
2005 Honda Civic
DX *SAFETY, 1Y WARRANTY ENG & TRAN*
Location
Zens Auto Sales
74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
905-962-2226
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$5,995
+ taxes & licensing
194,391KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1HGEM22225L805588
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 194,391 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer: Zen's Auto Sale
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
plus HST plus licensing
1 year and unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim
Carfax included
Safety
Folding rear seats
Air Conditioning
Heat
Power locks
Remote key-less entry
CD player
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Warranty
Warranty Included
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Zens Auto Sales
74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
