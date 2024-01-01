Menu
<p>Dealer: Zens Auto Sale<br />NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.<br />Plus HST plus licensing <br />1 year or 12,000 km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim <br />Safety included<br />Carfax included<br />After Market Exhaust<br />Cold Air Intake Kit Installed<br />Folding rear seats<br />Air Conditioning<br />Power locks<br />Remote key-less entry<br />CD player<br />Premium audio<br />Alloy wheels</p>

2005 Honda Civic

144,754 KM

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
2005 Honda Civic

SE *SAFETY, 1Y WARRANTY ENGINE & TRANSMISSION*

2005 Honda Civic

SE *SAFETY, 1Y WARRANTY ENGINE & TRANSMISSION*

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-962-2226

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
144,754KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGES16365H040241

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 144,754 KM

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

