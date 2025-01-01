Menu
Zens Auto Sales
NOTE: Call 905-920-2663 or 905-962-2226 before visiting! Price + HST + licensing
Vehicle comes with 1 Year unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim! Contact us to book an appointment to come by and check out our cars!
74 Kenilworth Avenue North, Hamilton, ON, L8H 4R5 https://zensautosales.ca/
SAFETY INCLUDED Carfax included
Financing Available Sunroof
Cruise Control Folding rear seats
Air Conditioning Power locks
Remote key-less entry
CD player

2005 Honda Civic

193,497 KM

$5,495

+ tax & licensing
2005 Honda Civic

LX-G *Sunroof, CRUISE CONTROL, AUTOMATIC WINDOWS*

12253237

2005 Honda Civic

LX-G *Sunroof, CRUISE CONTROL, AUTOMATIC WINDOWS*

Location

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-962-2226

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
193,497KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGES16655H010108

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 193,497 KM

Vehicle Description

Zen's Auto Sales

NOTE: Call 905-920-2663 or 905-962-2226 before visiting!

Price + HST + licensing 

Vehicle comes with 1 Year unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim!

Contact us to book an appointment to come by and check out our cars!

74 Kenilworth Avenue North, Hamilton, ON, L8H 4R5

https://zensautosales.ca/

SAFETY INCLUDED

Carfax included

Financing Available

Sunroof

Cruise Control

Folding rear seats

Air Conditioning

Power locks

Remote key-less entry

CD player

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Zens Auto Sales

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
905-962-2226

$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

Zens Auto Sales

905-962-2226

2005 Honda Civic