2005 Honda Civic

191,504 KM

$3,500

+ tax & licensing
$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

O.N.S. Auto

289-772-7766

LX

LX

Location

O.N.S. Auto

244 Mary St, Hamilton, ON L8L 4W1

289-772-7766

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

191,504KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6429059
  • Stock #: 5L812338
  • VIN: 1HGEM22505L812338

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 191,504 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is very fuel efficient with a 1.7L 4-cylinder engine. Very safe and low on maintenance as well. The vehicle comes with winter tires on rims to ensure more safety during winter weather.

$3,500 + Licensing and HST.

Buy with confidence - O.N.S Auto is a registered OMVIC dealer. 

We offer financing and warranty for everyone.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Steel Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers

O.N.S. Auto

O.N.S. Auto

244 Mary St, Hamilton, ON L8L 4W1

