Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2005 Honda Civic

225,941 KM

Details Description Features

$2,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$2,499

+ taxes & licensing

Rim Ram Auto Sales

647-979-3236

Contact Seller
2005 Honda Civic

2005 Honda Civic

LX-G

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Honda Civic

LX-G

Location

Rim Ram Auto Sales

1605 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8K 1T5

647-979-3236

  1. 1638566121
  2. 1638566121
  3. 1638566121
  4. 1638566121
  5. 1638566121
  6. 1638566121
  7. 1638566121
  8. 1638566121
  9. 1638566121
  10. 1638566121
  11. 1638566121
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$2,499

+ taxes & licensing

225,941KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7973126
  • VIN: 2HGES16655H010531

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 225,941 KM

Vehicle Description

certification available for additional $699
runs and drives good

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Aluminum Wheels
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rim Ram Auto Sales

2013 Hyundai Santa F...
 191,369 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic
2013 Infiniti M37 Sp...
 222,392 KM
$11,999 + tax & lic
2008 Mitsubishi Outl...
 261,129 KM
$4,999 + tax & lic

Email Rim Ram Auto Sales

Rim Ram Auto Sales

Rim Ram Auto Sales

1605 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8K 1T5

Call Dealer

647-979-XXXX

(click to show)

647-979-3236

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory