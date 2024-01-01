Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>accident free,2 owner,4x4,v6,sunroof,leather,safety included, no fees, </p>

2005 Hyundai Tucson

220,620 KM

Details Description Features

$3,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2005 Hyundai Tucson

GLS,ACCIDENT FREE,2 OWNER

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Hyundai Tucson

GLS,ACCIDENT FREE,2 OWNER

Location

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4

905-318-3353

  1. 1727730250
  2. 1727730254
  3. 1727730257
  4. 1727730261
  5. 1727730264
  6. 1727730268
  7. 1727730272
  8. 1727730276
  9. 1727730279
  10. 1727730282
  11. 1727730285
  12. 1727730288
  13. 1727730292
  14. 1727730296
  15. 1727730299
Contact Seller

$3,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
220,620KM
Good Condition
VIN km8jm72d95u174940

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 220,620 KM

Vehicle Description

accident free,2 owner,4x4,v6,sunroof,leather,safety included, no fees, 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From RDJ Auto Sales & Service

Used 1996 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 280C,4DR SEDAN,ONLY 83000KM,ACCIDENT FREE for sale in Hamilton, ON
1996 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 280C,4DR SEDAN,ONLY 83000KM,ACCIDENT FREE 83,269 KM $8,495 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Kicks SV ONLY 48000KM,ACCIDENT FREE for sale in Hamilton, ON
2019 Nissan Kicks SV ONLY 48000KM,ACCIDENT FREE 48,620 KM $19,700 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mazda CX-9 GT,ONLY 78000KM,ACCIDENT FREE for sale in Hamilton, ON
2015 Mazda CX-9 GT,ONLY 78000KM,ACCIDENT FREE 78,498 KM $18,500 + tax & lic

Email RDJ Auto Sales & Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
RDJ Auto Sales & Service

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-318-XXXX

(click to show)

905-318-3353

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,495

+ taxes & licensing

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

905-318-3353

Contact Seller
2005 Hyundai Tucson