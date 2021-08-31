2005 Hyundai Tucson

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

7833933 VIN: KM8JM12B85U170390

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 122,500 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Interior Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Rear Bench Seat Exterior Luggage Rack Aluminum Wheels Temporary spare tire Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Power Outlet Comfort Cargo shade

