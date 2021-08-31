Menu
2005 Hyundai Tucson

122,500 KM

$5,495

+ tax & licensing
Auto Star Sales Ltd

289-639-6755

GL

Location

Auto Star Sales Ltd

252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3

289-639-6755

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

122,500KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7833933
  • VIN: KM8JM12B85U170390

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 122,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2005 Hyundai Tucson GL, Runs and Drives great, FWD, In Great Condition!

$5495.00 Plus tax and licensing fees 

To view the Vehicle or take it out for a test drive please book an appointment first or give us a call.

For more information give us a call at 289-639-6755 for more info! or E-mail us at autostarsalesltd@gmail.com

Come experience our hassle free buying experience and buying with confidence.

Our goal is to have you come in as our customer and leave as our friend.

CarProof is available in person, and a copy will also be given when sold.

Lubrico Warranty also Available from 3 months up to 36 months

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Outlet
Cargo shade

252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3

