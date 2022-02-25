Menu
2005 Lexus RX 330

200,045 KM

$7,825

+ tax & licensing
$7,825

+ taxes & licensing

Damol Autos

877-287-5210

Base

Base

Location

Damol Autos

350 Hwy 8, Hamilton, ON L8G 1E8

877-287-5210

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$7,825

+ taxes & licensing

200,045KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 8367894
  VIN: JTJHA31U250094888

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green Metallic
  • Interior Colour Gold
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 200,045 KM

Vehicle Description

Lexus RX 330 2005leather seatstraction controlAlloy wheelspower locksHeated seats Keyless entryTwo sets of keys.   

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Damol Autos

350 Hwy 8, Hamilton, ON L8G 1E8

877-287-5210

