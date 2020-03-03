Menu
2005 Toyota Echo

*AS IS**

2005 Toyota Echo

*AS IS**

Location

Wayne's Auto World

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

905-544-5568

$999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 246,819KM
  • Used
  • As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 4729536
  • VIN: JTDKT123550068024
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.


Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Cassette
  • AM/FM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Convenience
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wayne's Auto World

Wayne's Auto World

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

905-544-5568

