2005 Volvo V50

- Listing ID: 7649992
- VIN: YV1MW382X52065001
-
Exterior Colour
Gray
-
Interior Colour
Gray
-
Body Style
Wagon
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
5-cylinder
-
Doors
4-door
-
Mileage
201,777 KM
Universal Garage Door Opener
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.