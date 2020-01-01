Menu
2006 Chevrolet Colorado

LT

2006 Chevrolet Colorado

LT

Collectible Auto Sales

2493 Barton St. East, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X1

905-573-9007

Sale Price

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 115,616KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4502274
  • Stock #: COLLEC06COLORDEXT
  • VIN: 1GCCS198468301919
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

WOW !! LOW LOW KMS ONLY 115,616 KMS !!! VERY CLEAN SMALL TRUCK WITH  4 CYLINDER AUTOMATIC . COLD AIR , POWER GROUP PACKAGE !! FULLY CETIFIED . PLUS HST AND LICENCING. COLLECTIBLE AUTO SALES 905-573-9007 HAMILTON  ONLY 115616 KMS 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Child Seat Anchors
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Winter Tires
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Automatic Headlights
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Lumbar Support
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • AM/FM CD Player
Additional Features
  • !!! LOW LOW KMS !!!!
  • !!! 4 CYLINDER WITH AUTOMATIC
  • !!! VERY VERY CLEAN !!
  • !! BLACK EXT CAB !!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

