Used 2006 Ford Ranger SPORT for sale in Hamilton, ON

2006 Ford Ranger

218,570 KM

Details Features

$6,495

+ tax & licensing
2006 Ford Ranger

SPORT

2006 Ford Ranger

SPORT

Location

Auto Star Sales Ltd

252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3

289-639-6755

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

218,570KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1FTYR44U46PA46931

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 218,570 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Used 2006 Ford Ranger SPORT for sale in Hamilton, ON
289-639-6755

