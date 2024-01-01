$6,495+ tax & licensing
2006 Ford Ranger
SPORT
Location
Auto Star Sales Ltd
252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3
289-639-6755
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
218,570KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1FTYR44U46PA46931
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 218,570 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Exterior
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Security System
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Auto Star Sales Ltd
252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3
